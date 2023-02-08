Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Super Micro Computer in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

SMCI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.20 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,921,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

