Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $40.35.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7,868.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,114.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 164,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

