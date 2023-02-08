Capital One Financial Comments on ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $11.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

COP opened at $112.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

