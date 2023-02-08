PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

PFSI opened at $66.29 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

In related news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,386 shares of company stock worth $6,477,602 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after buying an additional 422,092 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 42.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

