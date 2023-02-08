Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 10th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Fortis Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$54.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.23. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.56.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortis Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortis to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.92.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

