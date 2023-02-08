Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $115.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.
Cirrus Logic Trading Up 4.2 %
CRUS opened at $106.65 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,728,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 446,800 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,645,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
