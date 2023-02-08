Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $115.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

CRUS opened at $106.65 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,728,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 446,800 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,645,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

