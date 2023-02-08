Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $67.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,651 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,027,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,962 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

