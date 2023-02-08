Apple Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Apple in a research note issued on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

