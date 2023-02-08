Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($45.70) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

