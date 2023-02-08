Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €38.50 ($41.40) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($45.70) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.80) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

