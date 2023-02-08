Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($64.52) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

PAH3 stock opened at €56.78 ($61.05) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.34. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €54.92 ($59.05) and a fifty-two week high of €97.66 ($105.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.