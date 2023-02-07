California Public Employees Retirement System Has $203.56 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,576 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $203,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.90. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

