Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $56,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

