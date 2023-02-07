NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of NIKE worth $231,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $147.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

