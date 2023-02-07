Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Trading Down 1.5 %

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $147.54. The company has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.