California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of S&P Global worth $231,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $368.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

