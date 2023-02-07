California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 579,728 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $265,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

