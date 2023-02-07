Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

