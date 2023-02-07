Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 2,362 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after purchasing an additional 229,690 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.3% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,580,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $188.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $230.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average is $181.04. The company has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

