Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $368.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The company has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.