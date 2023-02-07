Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 170,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $416.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

