USS Investment Management Ltd Has $5.21 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5,789.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 173,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,991,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.