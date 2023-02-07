California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 196,808 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $267,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

