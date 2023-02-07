Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

