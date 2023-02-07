California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Netflix worth $230,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 12.7% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 45.5% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 53.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 60,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 28.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $361.48 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $412.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.43. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

