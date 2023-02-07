Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,798 shares of company stock worth $19,433,703. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $251.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.76.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.