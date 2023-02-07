California Public Employees Retirement System Has $220.64 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of Northrop Grumman worth $220,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

NOC stock opened at $448.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.36. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $368.20 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

