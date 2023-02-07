California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 174,361 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Caterpillar worth $197,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 152.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after buying an additional 265,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $39,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,798 shares of company stock worth $19,433,703. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.76.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $251.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.65 and a 200 day moving average of $212.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

