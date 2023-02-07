UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.22-$2.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.71.

NYSE:UDR opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

