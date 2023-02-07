Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

