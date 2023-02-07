Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.37% of Diodes worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,579,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,511,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after buying an additional 305,781 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 278,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 44,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Diodes Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,427 shares of company stock worth $7,533,122 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

