California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.53% of Sempra worth $248,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

