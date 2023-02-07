Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,103 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.72% of Fastenal worth $188,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

