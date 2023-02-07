California Public Employees Retirement System Has $248.11 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.69% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $248,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,092. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

NYSE:AJG opened at $194.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.03 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.89 and a 200 day moving average of $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

