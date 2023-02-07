Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.