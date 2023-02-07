Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 348.49%. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ATRA stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $16.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on ATRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $133,802 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 147,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,667 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 115,741 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading

