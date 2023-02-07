Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,031 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 505.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

