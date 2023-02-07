The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of TJX Companies worth $164,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.