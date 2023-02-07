California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 62,024 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,024 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $170,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,856 shares of company stock valued at $29,625,521 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $455.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.51, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.