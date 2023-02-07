California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Deere & Company worth $211,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $71,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 702,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,575,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

DE opened at $410.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.