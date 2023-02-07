California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,242 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $229,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 714.3% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Charter Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $404.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $615.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.14.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
