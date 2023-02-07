Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

