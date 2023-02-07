3,505 Shares in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BGR opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

