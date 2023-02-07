Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $346.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.