Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $13,343,438. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.09.

REGN stock opened at $780.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $734.36 and a 200 day moving average of $698.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.