Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.9 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXPI stock opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

