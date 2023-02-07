Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.