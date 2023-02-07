Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,414,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,953,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $13,343,438. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $780.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $734.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $698.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.09.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

