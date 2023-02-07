V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $50,416,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,008,000 after acquiring an additional 761,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

V.F. stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $64.74.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

