USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

